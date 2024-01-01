rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786705
Don't spoil a good dream sleep under a bed net. A naked man is shown sleeping on a cot. In a dream bubble above his head are images of a beautiful woman, a naked baby, a man carrying a rifle, a man swing a golf club, and an obedient dog. In reality, outside the dream bubble, an oversized mosquito is about to bite the posterior of the sleeping man. . Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8786705

View CC0 License

