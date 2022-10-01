rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
New York Public Library (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787Antique plant Epacris(2species) drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Save

Antique plant Epacris(2species) drawn by Sarah Featon (1848–1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Antique plant Epacris(2species) drawn by Sarah Featon (1848–1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More