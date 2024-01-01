rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Detail of an Engineer and Engine at a Rail Cross Road in New Ulm, Minnesota.
The Town Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. It Was Founded in 1854 by a German Immigrant Land Company That Encouraged Its Kinsmen to Emigrate From Europe. Population Stabilized at 8 to 9,000 During the First Half of the Century, Then Grew Slowly as Manufacturing Firms Arrived. The Town's Business District Was Revitalized During the Late 1960's. Photographer: Truman, Gary. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
8799350

View CC0 License

