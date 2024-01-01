rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799362
Power pole in the Malibu Canyon area of the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu, California, which is located on the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Power pole in the Malibu Canyon area of the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu, California, which is located on the northwestern edge of Los Angeles County, May 1975. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8799362

View CC0 License

Power pole in the Malibu Canyon area of the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu, California, which is located on the northwestern edge of Los Angeles County, May 1975. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

More