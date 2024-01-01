rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799373
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8799373

View CC0 License

Returning from a U-Boat scouting party. Aerial naval observer coming down from a "Blimp" type balloon after a scouting tour somewhere on the Atlantic Coast. Central News Photo Service., ca. 1918. Original public domain image from Flickr

