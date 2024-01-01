rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799377
Launching the Quistconck, first completed at Hog Island shipyards. The President and Mrs. Wilson are standing on the…
Launching the Quistconck, first completed at Hog Island shipyards. The President and Mrs. Wilson are standing on the platform on opposite sides of the flagpole. Mrs. Wilson christened the vessel., ca. 1918. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8799377

View CC0 License

