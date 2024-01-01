rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799442
When the Major Home Oil Dealer Ran Out of Fuel a Special Board Was Activated for Emergency Deliveries. More Than 250 Homes…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

When the Major Home Oil Dealer Ran Out of Fuel a Special Board Was Activated for Emergency Deliveries. More Than 250 Homes Were without Oil. Closeup of Cards on the Wall Listed Priorities 10/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8799442

View CC0 License

When the Major Home Oil Dealer Ran Out of Fuel a Special Board Was Activated for Emergency Deliveries. More Than 250 Homes Were without Oil. Closeup of Cards on the Wall Listed Priorities 10/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

More