Kerosene Lamps Such as These in a Business Window, Became Best Sellers During the Energy Crisis in the Pacific Northwest…
Kerosene Lamps Such as These in a Business Window, Became Best Sellers During the Energy Crisis in the Pacific Northwest During the Fall and Winter of 1973-1974 12/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799502

View CC0 License

