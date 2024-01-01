https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799502Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKerosene Lamps Such as These in a Business Window, Became Best Sellers During the Energy Crisis in the Pacific Northwest During the Fall and Winter of 1973-1974 12/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799502View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 821 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2052 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKerosene Lamps Such as These in a Business Window, Became Best Sellers During the Energy Crisis in the Pacific Northwest During the Fall and Winter of 1973-1974 12/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from FlickrMore