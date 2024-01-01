rawpixel
Oregon Still Had Scattered Gasoline Problems in May, 1974. A Downtown Station in Portland Shows a Sign Saying the Day's…
Oregon Still Had Scattered Gasoline Problems in May, 1974. A Downtown Station in Portland Shows a Sign Saying the Day's Allocation Is Sold Out. A Bicycler Uses an Alternate Method of Transportation 05/1974. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

