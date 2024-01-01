rawpixel
Passengers jam the interior of the St. Louis, Missouri, Union Station in a copyrighted picture taken by B.A. Atwater in 1895 and preserved in the files of the Union Terminal, June 1974. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

