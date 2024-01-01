rawpixel
Modern seating arrangement contrasts with the older stone flooring in Union Station at Kansas City, Missouri, June 1974.…
Modern seating arrangement contrasts with the older stone flooring in Union Station at Kansas City, Missouri, June 1974. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799512

View CC0 License

