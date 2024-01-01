https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799512Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextModern seating arrangement contrasts with the older stone flooring in Union Station at Kansas City, Missouri, June 1974. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799512View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 808 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2020 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadModern seating arrangement contrasts with the older stone flooring in Union Station at Kansas City, Missouri, June 1974. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMore