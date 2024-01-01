rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799514
The "cats" haul logs of fire-damaged trees to "landing" where they are loaded onto trucks for transporting out of the area.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The "cats" haul logs of fire-damaged trees to "landing" where they are loaded onto trucks for transporting out of the area. Soot and ashes from fire are so thick that drivers must wear face masks, September 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799514

View CC0 License

The "cats" haul logs of fire-damaged trees to "landing" where they are loaded onto trucks for transporting out of the area. Soot and ashes from fire are so thick that drivers must wear face masks, September 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

More