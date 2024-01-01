https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799539Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCloseup of plant and insect life in the Malibu Canyon area of the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu, California, which is located on the northwestern edge of Los Angeles County, May 1975. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799539View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 818 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2046 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCloseup of plant and insect life in the Malibu Canyon area of the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu, California, which is located on the northwestern edge of Los Angeles County, May 1975. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMore