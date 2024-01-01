rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799539
Closeup of plant and insect life in the Malibu Canyon area of the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu, California, which is…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Closeup of plant and insect life in the Malibu Canyon area of the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu, California, which is located on the northwestern edge of Los Angeles County, May 1975. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799539

View CC0 License

Closeup of plant and insect life in the Malibu Canyon area of the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu, California, which is located on the northwestern edge of Los Angeles County, May 1975. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

More