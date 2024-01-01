rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799540
Stop Sign Where Motorists Halt Their Vehicles and Turn Them over to Employees at an Auto Emission Inspection Station in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stop Sign Where Motorists Halt Their Vehicles and Turn Them over to Employees at an Auto Emission Inspection Station in Downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. This Aspect Differs From Nearby Norwood, Ohio, Inspections Where the Owners Stay in Their Autos.

in Addition to the Usual Safety Check All Light Duty, Spark Ignition Powered Motor Vehicles Are Hooked Up to an Exhaust Analyzer to Check for Carbon Monoxide and Hydrocarbon Emissions 09/1975. Photographer: Eiler, Lyntha Scott. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799540

View CC0 License

Stop Sign Where Motorists Halt Their Vehicles and Turn Them over to Employees at an Auto Emission Inspection Station in Downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. This Aspect Differs From Nearby Norwood, Ohio, Inspections Where the Owners Stay in Their Autos.

More