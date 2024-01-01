Stop Sign Where Motorists Halt Their Vehicles and Turn Them over to Employees at an Auto Emission Inspection Station in Downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. This Aspect Differs From Nearby Norwood, Ohio, Inspections Where the Owners Stay in Their Autos.

in Addition to the Usual Safety Check All Light Duty, Spark Ignition Powered Motor Vehicles Are Hooked Up to an Exhaust Analyzer to Check for Carbon Monoxide and Hydrocarbon Emissions 09/1975. Photographer: Eiler, Lyntha Scott. Original public domain image from Flickr