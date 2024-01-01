https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799542Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCloseup of flowers planted by the developer around spyglass homes built on a terraced hillside. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799542View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 821 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2052 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCloseup of flowers planted by the developer around spyglass homes built on a terraced hillside. Original public domain image from FlickrMore