https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799543Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlantlife in the Malibu Canyon area of the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu, California, which is located on the northwestern edge of Los Angeles County, May 1975. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799543View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 811 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2027 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPlantlife in the Malibu Canyon area of the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu, California, which is located on the northwestern edge of Los Angeles County, May 1975. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMore