https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799549Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChicago's Union Station in the heart of the city, June 1974. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799549View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 812 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2031 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadChicago's Union Station in the heart of the city, June 1974. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMore