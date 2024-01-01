https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799554Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe announcing of the armistice on November 11, 1918, was the occasion for a monster celebration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Thousands massed on all sides of the replica of the Statue of Liberty on Broad Street, and cheered unceasingly. Philadelphia Pu. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8799554View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 778 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1944 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe announcing of the armistice on November 11, 1918, was the occasion for a monster celebration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Thousands massed on all sides of the replica of the Statue of Liberty on Broad Street, and cheered unceasingly. Philadelphia Pu. Original public domain image from FlickrMore