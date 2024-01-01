https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799559Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRifle, the Major Town of the Piceance Basin Is Located on the Colorado River. the Town Stands at the Junction of Us 6 (I-70) and Colorado 13, Both Major Highways, 10/1972. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799559View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 815 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2038 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRifle, the Major Town of the Piceance Basin Is Located on the Colorado River. the Town Stands at the Junction of Us 6 (I-70) and Colorado 13, Both Major Highways, 10/1972. Original public domain image from FlickrMore