https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799561Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text369th Infantry marching on Fifth Avenue, New York City. Returned [African American] troops of the 369th Infantry, the old 15th of New York City, marching in parade in their honor on Fifth Avenue. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799561View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 930 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2324 px | 300 dpiFree Download369th Infantry marching on Fifth Avenue, New York City. Returned [African American] troops of the 369th Infantry, the old 15th of New York City, marching in parade in their honor on Fifth Avenue. Original public domain image from FlickrMore