Apartment Building in "Over the Rhine", on Old Residential Neighborhood North of the Business District 09/1973.
Apartment Building in "Over the Rhine", on Old Residential Neighborhood North of the Business District 09/1973. Photographer: Hubbard, Tom. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799570

View CC0 License

ID : 8799570

View CC0 License

Apartment Building in "Over the Rhine", on Old Residential Neighborhood North of the Business District 09/1973. Photographer: Hubbard, Tom. Original public domain image from Flickr

