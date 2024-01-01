rawpixel
Hand carver - chair leg. Man has been in this business about 40 years; started at 19 years of age, 1936. Photographer: Hine…
Hand carver - chair leg. Man has been in this business about 40 years; started at 19 years of age, 1936. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

Hand carver - chair leg. Man has been in this business about 40 years; started at 19 years of age, 1936. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

