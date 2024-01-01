rawpixel
Cutting barley in the Imperial Valley, south of the Salton Sea, May 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799581

View CC0 License

