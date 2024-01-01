https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799585Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne Of The Bicyclists Holds Her Ears Against The Roar Of The Jet, Taking Off From National Airport, May 1973. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799585View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 811 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2027 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOne Of The Bicyclists Holds Her Ears Against The Roar Of The Jet, Taking Off From National Airport, May 1973. Original public domain image from FlickrMore