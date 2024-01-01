rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799593
Three Generations of Oldlands Have Ranched on Piceance Creek. in the Summer They Move 15 Miles South to Their Cow Camp, and Their Cattle Graze on Higher Lands Owned by the Bureau of Land Management and Private Oil Companies, 07/1973. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799593

View CC0 License

