House in the Inner City of Paterson, New Jersey.

The Inner City Today Is an Absolute Contradiction to the Main Stream America of Gas Stations, Expressways, Shopping Centers and Tract Homes. It Is Populated by Blacks, Latins and the White Poor. Most of All, the Inner City Environment Is Human Beings, as Beautiful and Threatened as the 19th Century Buildings 06/1974. Photographer: Lyon, Danny. Original public domain image from Flickr