https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799608
Caribou in "Alaska Cotton", a Plant Found in Marshy Areas Along Entire 789-Mile Route of the Alaska Pipeline. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799608

View CC0 License

Caribou in "Alaska Cotton", a Plant Found in Marshy Areas Along Entire 789-Mile Route of the Alaska Pipeline. Original public domain image from Flickr

