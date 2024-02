Westbound Empire Builder winds around the edge of Glacier National Park after leaving the East Glacier Park, Montana station, enroute to Spokane (Washington).

More and more people are returning to passenger trains for long distance leisure travel as rail service is modernized. Amtrak assumed responsibility for most such U.S. intercity service in 1971, June 1974. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr