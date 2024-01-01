https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799646Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Portion Of Lake Shore Drive In Chicago. It And The Outer Drive Are The City's Most Spectacular Street, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799646View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 814 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2034 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Portion Of Lake Shore Drive In Chicago. It And The Outer Drive Are The City's Most Spectacular Street, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from FlickrMore