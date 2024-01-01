rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799646
A Portion Of Lake Shore Drive In Chicago. It And The Outer Drive Are The City's Most Spectacular Street, 10/1973.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Portion Of Lake Shore Drive In Chicago. It And The Outer Drive Are The City's Most Spectacular Street, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799646

View CC0 License

A Portion Of Lake Shore Drive In Chicago. It And The Outer Drive Are The City's Most Spectacular Street, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr

More