Members Of The Jehovah's Witnesses During The Group's Annual Convention At Chicago's Sox Park, 07/1973. Photographer: White…
Members Of The Jehovah's Witnesses During The Group's Annual Convention At Chicago's Sox Park, 07/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799653

View CC0 License

