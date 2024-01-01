https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799660Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMorning rush hour traffic on H-1 freeway approaching Honolulu from the west. Commuters come from such fast growing areas as Pearl City and Mililani town, October 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799660View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 815 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2038 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMorning rush hour traffic on H-1 freeway approaching Honolulu from the west. Commuters come from such fast growing areas as Pearl City and Mililani town, October 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMore