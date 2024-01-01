rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Monroe Street Parking Lot In Chicago Holds 2,700 Cars For Commuters At Lake Shore Drive, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799676

View CC0 License

