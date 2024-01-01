View of the Ewen Breaker of the Pa. Coal Co. The dust was so dense at times as to obscure the view, January 1911.

Photographer: Hine, Lewis











Subjects:



Child Labor



National Child Labor Committee



Working Conditions



Factory











Unrestricted. Original public domain image from Flickr