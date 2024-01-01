rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799678
View of the Ewen Breaker of the Pa. Coal Co. The dust was so dense at times as to obscure the view, January 1911.
Photographer: Hine, Lewis





Subjects:

Child Labor

National Child Labor Committee

Working Conditions

Factory





Persistent URL: research.archives.gov/description/523378



Repository: Still Picture Records Section, Special Media Archives Services Division (NWCS-S), National Archives at College Park, 8601 Adelphi Road, College Park, MD, 20740-6001.



For information about ordering reproductions of photographs held by the Still Picture Unit, visit: www.archives.gov/research/order/still-pictures.html



Reproductions may be ordered via an independent vendor. NARA maintains a list of vendors at www.archives.gov/research/order/vendors-photos-maps-dc.html



Access Restrictions: Unrestricted

Use Restrictions: Unrestricted. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
View CC0 License

