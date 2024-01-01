rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799687
Farmlands such as these will be affected by strip-mining and the diversion of water required by the mines and power plants, 06/1973. Photographer: Norton, Boyd. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8799687

View CC0 License

