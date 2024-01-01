Blackened aluminum collector cups are the heart of the solar energy collector developed by the International Solarthermics Corporation.

The firm claims such cups provide a larger collector surface from a smaller area than the conventional black surface which is flat. The sups allow for a reduction in total area and size for the collector unit. A blower circulates air behind the class and over the cups, forcing heated air into rock storage inside the a-frame housing, 05/1975. Photographer: Norton, Boyd. Original public domain image from Flickr