Honolulu International Airport handles almost all of the island's visitors. Some 2.7 million are anticipated in 1973…
Honolulu International Airport handles almost all of the island's visitors. Some 2.7 million are anticipated in 1973, October 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

