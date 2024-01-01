rawpixel
Interior of cutting shed. Young cutters at work, Clarence Goodell 8 years old, and Minnie Thomas, 9 years old. Eastport, Me, August 1911. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8799750

View CC0 License

