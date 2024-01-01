https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799752Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew Amtrak turboliner which now makes the passenger run between Chicago and St. Louis, Missouri, contrasts with the older "smoking" type engines which are now used less frequently than in the past, June 1974. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8799752View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 816 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2040 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNew Amtrak turboliner which now makes the passenger run between Chicago and St. Louis, Missouri, contrasts with the older "smoking" type engines which are now used less frequently than in the past, June 1974. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMore