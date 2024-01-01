rawpixel
"Devastation Trail" is the name given to this boardwalk through skeletons of trees destroyed by the 1959 volcanic eruption in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, November 1973. Photographer: O'rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799758

View CC0 License

