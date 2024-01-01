rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799786
"Caterpillars" work in dust and soot hauling logs to landing area where they will be loaded onto trucks. Face mask filters…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"Caterpillars" work in dust and soot hauling logs to landing area where they will be loaded onto trucks. Face mask filters ash and soot-filled air so driver can breathe, September 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799786

View CC0 License

"Caterpillars" work in dust and soot hauling logs to landing area where they will be loaded onto trucks. Face mask filters ash and soot-filled air so driver can breathe, September 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

More