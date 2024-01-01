https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799791Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFreighters Coming Into Dock at Rainier, Oregon, on the Columbia River. Old Lumberman's Shack, Uprooted by Wind and Weather, Seems Ready to Slide Into Log Boom 04/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799791View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 814 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2036 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFreighters Coming Into Dock at Rainier, Oregon, on the Columbia River. Old Lumberman's Shack, Uprooted by Wind and Weather, Seems Ready to Slide Into Log Boom 04/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from FlickrMore