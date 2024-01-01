rawpixel
Freighters Coming Into Dock at Rainier, Oregon, on the Columbia River. Old Lumberman's Shack, Uprooted by Wind and Weather…
Freighters Coming Into Dock at Rainier, Oregon, on the Columbia River. Old Lumberman's Shack, Uprooted by Wind and Weather, Seems Ready to Slide Into Log Boom 04/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799791

View CC0 License

