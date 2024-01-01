rawpixel
Farmer John Dolezal in hen-house of his farm near Bee Nebraska. Boots protect him from heavy rain falling outside. Rain this year reached twice the normal level for the area. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799797

View CC0 License

