Scope and content note: flat plate solar heating collectors built by the Solaron Corporation and installed on the roof of the Gump Glass Company in that city. The installation is one of the first industrial uses of solar heating in the nation. The hot air collectors will provide heating for about 8,000 square feet of office space. A rock filled bin provides storage of heat for evening and bad weather use. The storage will provide for up to two cloudy days of heat before requiring supplementary heat from a conventional source, 05/1975. Photographer: Norton, Boyd. Original public domain image from Flickr