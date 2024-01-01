https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799808Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFeet of farmer John Dolezal slogging through mud on Dolezal's farm near Bee, Nebraska, May 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799808View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 808 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2020 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFeet of farmer John Dolezal slogging through mud on Dolezal's farm near Bee, Nebraska, May 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMore