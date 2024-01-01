rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799823
The annual spring football game at the University of Nebraska is a stadium-packing event. This is an intra-mural game and many fans wear red in honor of the team, the "Big Red," May 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799823

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

More