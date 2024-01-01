https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799823Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe annual spring football game at the University of Nebraska is a stadium-packing event. This is an intra-mural game and many fans wear red in honor of the team, the "Big Red," May 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799823View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 810 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2024 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe annual spring football game at the University of Nebraska is a stadium-packing event. This is an intra-mural game and many fans wear red in honor of the team, the "Big Red," May 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMore