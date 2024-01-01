rawpixel
Longshoremen. Large bale being lifted by crane and directed by man on platform, July 1937. Photographer: Hine, Lewis.…
Longshoremen. Large bale being lifted by crane and directed by man on platform, July 1937. Photographer: Hine, Lewis.

ID : 
8799842

