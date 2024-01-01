rawpixel
Teresa Lerre, 5 years old, Philadelphia, is a cranberry picker. The father and four children are picking, September 1910.…
Teresa Lerre, 5 years old, Philadelphia, is a cranberry picker. The father and four children are picking, September 1910. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

8799844

