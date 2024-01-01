rawpixel
"Little Americans. Do Your Bit. Eat Oatmeal- Corn meal mush- Hominy- other corn cereals- and rice with milk. Save the Wheat for our Soldiers. Leave Nothing On Your Plate.", ca. 1918 - ca. 1918. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8799857

View CC0 License

