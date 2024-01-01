rawpixel
Overall View of Downtown Portland, at 8 P.M. In October, 1973 Showing Lack of Commercial Lighting During the Peak of the Energy Crisis. The Ban Was Issued by Executive Order of Oregon's Governor 10/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
View CC0 License

