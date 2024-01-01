rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799862
The Famous 369th Arrive in New York City. Members of the 369th [African American] Infantry, formerly 15th New York Regulars. Back to little old New York, 1917 - ca. 1919. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8799862

View CC0 License

The Famous 369th Arrive in New York City. Members of the 369th [African American] Infantry, formerly 15th New York Regulars. Back to little old New York, 1917 - ca. 1919. Original public domain image from Flickr

