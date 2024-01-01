https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799862Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Famous 369th Arrive in New York City. Members of the 369th [African American] Infantry, formerly 15th New York Regulars. Back to little old New York, 1917 - ca. 1919. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8799862View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 957 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2392 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Famous 369th Arrive in New York City. Members of the 369th [African American] Infantry, formerly 15th New York Regulars. Back to little old New York, 1917 - ca. 1919. Original public domain image from FlickrMore